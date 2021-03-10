Thailand sorts quarantine period, vaccine passport and Songkran Festival next Monday

Daily Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on March 10, 2021



CCSA will convene its general meeting next Monday to consider proposals from various sectors including the revision of disease control zones and relaxation of interprovincial travel

CCSA encourages general public to wear mask in order to protect themselves from both COVID-19 and air pollution







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet members are scheduled to be inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12 th, 2021 (this Friday) as the ministry has completed the mandatory quality check of 117, 300 doses

COVID-19 situations in Thailand and around the world (new confirmed cases)







Around 60-70% of people in the ‘bubble and seal’ strategy in Samut Sakhon have developed antibodies and safe to return home

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry will ask the government to consider reducing the length of mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers from 14 days to 7-10 days

CCSA is discussing with various sectors including the Culture Ministry and Tourism and Sports Ministry regarding whether the splashing of water will be allowed during SongKran Festival







Public Health Ministry would only issue the so-called ‘Vaccine certificate’ to those who have two shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand instead of the ‘Vaccine Passport’ as the ministry must wait for the standards to be set by the World Health Organizations

The government will provide COVID-19 vaccines and distribute them to all citizens without the need for reservations. Hospitals will provide names of those in risk groups to the ‘Mor Prom’ official Line account, through which they will be contacted regarding their inoculation







3 factors to help people make safer choices when they’re in an area of widespread of COVID-19 transmission

Tips to decrease the chance of getting infected with COVID19 when shopping at grocery stores

