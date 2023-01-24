Thailand showcases ‘Food, Film, Fashion, Fighting, and Festivals’ to international eyes

The Thai government, through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is promoting Thailand’s soft power through the implementation of “5Fs,” with the aim of showcasing Thai culture and identity to international visitors.

The 5Fs include Food, Film, Fashion, Fighting, and Festivals.







Consequently, TAT has planned several events, some of which are as follows:

– Food: The year 2023 will be designated “Year of Thai Gastronomy,” in line with the promotion of Walking Streets. The “Bangkok International Food Festival” will also be organized;

– Fighting: The Guinness World Records’ “Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023” will be held on 6 February in Rajabhakti Park, Hua Hin, Prachuab Kirikhan province, with 3,500 participants expected;







– Festival: The “Visit Thailand Festival Limited Edition 2023” will be organized around mid-2023 to acquaint foreign travelers with Thai wisdom and culture. The event features the Songkran Festival in a variety of places around Thailand, among other festivals. (PRD)

































