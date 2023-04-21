Thailand sets target of 4.4 million tons for fresh, processed fruit export in 2023

The Ministry of Commerce has set the target for export of fresh and processed fruits at 4.44 million tons, an increase of 10% from the previous year, said Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

Durian, in particular, is targeted at 100 billion Baht in export value in 2023.

Under the fruit management and export plan for 2023 reported to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and other concerned agencies from both public and private sectors have worked together to come up with a total of 22 proactive measures.







The measures, which will help solve fruit price problem and shortage in quantity, as well as, achieve export targets covers four aspects, namely, production, domestic marketing, seeking new markets abroad, and negotiation with trade partners to minimize fruit export obstacles.

Farmers in the Eastern provinces are advised to strictly comply with their province’s harvest schedule, and not to harvest immature durians. (TNA)















