Thailand sets aside 1.2 billion baht to help micro-entrepreneurs and small -medium-sized enterprises

The Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Board resolved to spend 1.2 billion baht to help micro-entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that were affected by COVID-19.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the board chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the budget allocation of 1,224 million baht to help MSMEs survive in the COVID-19 crisis in fiscal 2022.







In the board’s meeting, Gen Prayut ordered that the budget be spent carefully for the direct and maximum benefits of small-scaled operators.

The prime minister also urged for the quick development of the “Single sign on” database of the members of the Office of the Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion (OSMEP) to facilitate services and information exchange to support the members’ business.



Besides, he assigned concerned officials to efficiently solve problems and limitations blocking SMEs’ access to financial sources. Data on SMEs must be clear so that OSMEP could effectively give financial support to the specific business operators who needed help, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)























