Thailand set to showcase products at EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere, Netherlands

The Thailand Pavilion at the International Horticultural Exposition (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere), held in Almere, Netherlands, from April 14 to October 9, 2022, is reported to be among the top three most-visited attractions.

As part of Thailand Week, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is currently organizing the special “Thailand National Day” event. The gathering, which concludes on August 3, is held to commemorate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s (King Rama the 10th) birthday on July 28 and to demonstrate Thailand’s potential for horticultural development to the world.







The Thailand Pavilion is divided into various sections to present the public with information about Thailand, the kingdom’s diplomatic relations with the Netherlands, the concept of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG Model), and Thai herbal products.



Thailand has also been selected to host the International Horticultural Exposition in Udon Thani province between November 1, 2026 and March 14, 2027. The mega event is expected to attract at least 3.6 million visitors. (NNT)

































