Thailand sending 15,000 skilled workers to Republic of Korea after PMs’ talks

The Thai prime minister has welcomed a recent move by the Ministry of Labor to secure 15,000 work positions in the Republic of Korea (ROK) for qualified Thai workers. He said this presents an opportunity to create employment and lift the standard of living for Thais.





Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the premier had acknowledged the results of talks between the Thai labor minister and the ROK ambassador. Discussions between Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin and South Korean Ambassador Moon Seoung-hyun was a continuation of the prime minister’s discussions with South Korea’s prime minister last month. Following the latest talks, Thailand was granted 15,000 work positions in South Korea.







The development is in line with the government’s policies that emphasize people’s livelihoods. Anucha said the additional worker quota will add income and elevate the quality of life of workers and their families. Being employed in these positions will also develop workers’ skills and experiences, effectively improving the capabilities and employment value of Thai workers.







There are three sub-quotas for sending Thai workers to the ROK in 2023. The first quota, for the E-9 visa for general workers, will offer 5,000 positions instead of 2,500 as set previously. The second quota, for the E-7 visa for skilled labor, will offer 5,000 positions. No positions were offered for this type of visa in the previous year.







The third quota, for the E-8 visa for agricultural labor, will offer 5,000 positions. Zero positions were offered for this type of visa in the previous year as well.

According to the labor minister, the latest agreement raises the overall ROK worker quota by 600%. (NNT)

































