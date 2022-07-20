Thailand sells over 5 million digital lottery tickets within first 7 hours for August 1 draw

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has reported that over 5 million digital lottery tickets were purchased within the first seven hours after their release on Sunday morning (July 17).

Lawan Saengsanit, GLO’s chairman of the board of directors, said 7,167,500 digital lottery tickets for the August 1 draw went on sale at 6 AM on Sunday, and 5,143,748 had been purchased by 1 PM. The tickets were purchased by 737,634 Krung Thai Bank’s Pao Tang app users.







This is the fourth lot of 80 baht digital lottery tickets sold by the GLO, with the lot size increasing from 5.15 million to 7.17 million in response to soaring demand.

Lawan added that the GLO would gradually increase the number of lottery tickets sold per draw by one or two million while attempting to strike a balance between the two types of tickets in an effort to help small vendors survive.



Furthermore, GLO director Noon Sansanakhom cautioned the public against buying previously purchased digital lottery tickets, noting that the Pao Tang app keeps track of who purchased the ticket and that the winner will only be the first purchaser. (NNT)

































