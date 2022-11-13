Thailand selects ‘Kulao Fish from Tak Bai’ as one of the dishes at gala dinner for leaders of 21 APEC economies

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek has revealed that the ‘Kulao Fish from Tak Bai’ has been selected as one of the dishes to be served at a gala dinner for leaders of the 21 APEC economies during the upcoming 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.







The dinner will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall and prepared by renowned Michelin Star Chef Chumpol Jangprai. It will also serve as a unique opportunity to promote the positive contributions of the southern border provinces, as salted Kulao fish is a local product of Narathiwat province. The fish is also a registered Geographical Indication (GI) product that has been dubbed the “King of Salted Fish,” known for its mellow, fluffy texture and unique aroma. Its price subsequently ranges from 1,300-1,500 baht per kilogram and is a popular souvenir purchase among food connoisseurs.







The government spokesperson further noted that in addition to being a famous product of Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district, the Kulao fish is also popular in Pattani province. There, the government – through the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) – has played a key role in promoting seafood processing as a career path and source of income for local residents.

The SBPAC has also promoted land development for community enterprises, providing funding for housing and additional personnel to support the burgeoning salted fish production industry.

According to Spokesperson Ratchada, the reception of APEC leaders this year uses the concept of sustainable Thai gastronomy to showcase the potential of Thai food and ingredients. This is accomplished by utilizing ingredients from throughout the kingdom to generate nationwide income in line with the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model.







The gala dinner will feature four courses of famous Thai dishes, including Khao Soi, Tom Kha Gai, Tom Yum and Khao Mo Kaeng, with vegetables from the Doi Inthanon Royal Project, meat from Pon Yang Kham and of course fish from Tak Bai. Thai wines from Khao Yai will also be served, all part of ongoing efforts to demonstrate Thai soft power in food culture and the abundant resources of Thailand. (NNT)































