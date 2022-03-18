Thailand scraps ‘Before arrival RT-PCR’, allows controlled water-splashing during Songkran festival

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed water splashing activities during the Songkran festival only at specific areas, adjusted COVID-19 control zones and extended the state of emergency for disease control purposes for two months.



CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center reduced the number of COVID-19 control zones from 44 provinces to 20 provinces and increased the number of close-surveillance zones from 25 provinces to 47 provinces. It also raised the number of tourism pilot zones from eight provinces to 10 provinces.







Entertainment places would remain closed unless they were turned into eateries, he said.

Besides, CCSA extended for the 17th time the state of emergency imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations from April 1 to May 31 to facilitate disease control operations.





The center also changed rules for arrivals. Fully vaccinated visitors under the Test & Go entry scheme will not have to present the result of their RT-PCR test for COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours before arrival, effective on April 1. However, they must be tested with the RT-PCR method on the day of their arrival and with antigen testing on day 5 after arrival and report test results via application software.



Dr Taweesilp said CCSA permitted activities related to the Songkran festival but they must be organized at specified venues. Participants can splash water, traditionally pour fragrant water on senior citizens and Buddha images and join cultural performances and activities. They must comply with COVID Free Setting measures and refrain from using powder and foam and selling or drinking alcoholic beverages at such venues. (TNA)































