Thailand-Saudi Arabia to speed up labor cooperation; Bangkok-Riyadh direct flights in May

Thailand and Saudi Arabia expect bilateral cooperation on labor in service, hotel and construction sectors in the near future.

The expectation happened during the meeting of Thai Labour Minister SuchartChomklin and Ahmad Sulaiman Al Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resource and Social Development, at the King Saud Palace.







RachadaDhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, quoted the Saudi Arabian minister as saying that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia ordered the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development to acquire 8 million skilled workers and Thailand was welcomed to take part in the labor supply.

Saudi Arabia intended to realize the labor cooperation with Thailand rapidly to serve demand in its service, hotel, healthcare and large-scaled construction sectors, Ms Rachada said.



“The Labour Minister expressed his gratitude for the meeting which opened up opportunities for Thai people to return to work in Saudi Arabia. Thailand has the skilled workers who suit the demand of Saudi Arabia. The Department of Skill Development under the Ministry of Labour can train workers to exactly meet the labor demand of Saudi Arabia,” the deputy government spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudi tweeted it would start direct flights from Riyadh to Bangkok in May.(TNA)































