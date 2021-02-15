Thailand rolls out debt mediation program for debtors in legal execution process

The government has rolled out a debt mediation program for debtors having problems repaying debts in light of COVID-19.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Bank of Thailand, the Legal Execution Department and over 22 credit card and other credit providers, will arrange a fair to mediate credit card and personal loan debts on Feb 14 until April 14 to help debtors.

She said this fair will most help debtors who have entered the legal execution process and whose assets have been seized and sold.











