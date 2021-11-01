Thailand resumes on-site teaching with high health safety

The Education Ministry required the management of schools where on-site teaching resumed today to ensure safety while the schools that cannot guarantee it can apply other methods of education.

Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich said that all schools that reopened today must comply strictly with health measures for the safety of students.







The Education Ministry did not set the number of schools that must reopen. The management of schools that doubted their safe environment could apply on-site, online, on-air and on-demand teaching methods in combination, she said. The deputy minister believed the management of all schools would carefully consider their readiness before fully resuming their on-site services.

At Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School, students wore face masks, had their body temperatures checked and used hand sanitizer gel before entering the school.



Its director, Wisit Jaithoeng, said the school applied several teaching methods and told students of some classes to show up at a time. Today, about 600 Mathayom 1 students were at the school. They studied in 16 areas in well ventilated halls for their safety, he said. (TNA)

































