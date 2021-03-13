Thailand requires at least 30 tons of cannabis supplies for herbal medicines and food supplements

Thai government is developing cannabis into an economic crop to cater to a surge in demand in the fast-expanding and hugely lucrative global market.



Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said so far, 29 local companies manufacturing herbal and traditional medicines and food supplements have formulated cannabis-based products requiring some 30 tons of cannabis supplies.







He said the cannabis is estimated to increase the value of the products by over 150 million baht after it was legally permitted for use in research and medicinal purposes. (NNT)














