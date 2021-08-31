Thailand reopens shopping malls and allows dining-in at restaurants from tomorrow

Shopping centers will reopen and dining-in at eateries will resume tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept 1) as allowed by the government in accordance with its eased COVID-19 control measures.

The resumption of business and activities will take effect in 29 dark-red provinces of maximum and strict controlled zones (including Pattaya City and Bangkok). Malls and eateries were allowed to operate until 8pm.







Air-conditioned eateries can use up to 50% of their seating capacities and those without air-conditioning can allow dining-in on up to 75% of their seats. The government required social distancing, good ventilation and hygiene standards there.

Eatery operators and staff must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccination. If anyone had been infected, they must have recovered 1-3 months ago and conduct weekly antigen tests.



Customers must have been fully vaccinated. If they had been infected, their recovery must be within 1-3 months ago or their antigen tests must return negative within the past week. (TNA)



























