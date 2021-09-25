Thailand reopens Hua Hin and Cha Am mid-October, other tourist destinations in November

Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee has approved the reduction of quarantine duration for foreign visitors from 14 days to 7 or 10 days, depending on the country and other conditions.







Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the committee also approved an initiative to reopen selected provinces to foreign tourists, following the pilot “sandbox” program, which was implemented in Phuket in July.



He said the next phase of the reopening of Thailand will start in mid-October in Cha Am district of Phetchaburi province and Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. More provinces will be considered for reopening in November, depending on daily infection and vaccination rates as well as available hospital beds.







In addition, the committee acknowledged the Public Health Ministry’s provision of Pfizer vaccine to children aged over 12, to prepare for the school reopening in November, as well as the vaccination plan for October through December 2021, under which Thailand will have procured 125 million doses of vaccines for 62 million people, or 90% of the population. (NNT)

































