Thailand remains top choice among foreign filmmakers

The Thailand Film Office, under the Department of Tourism, has unveiled its statistics for international filming in Thailand in 2022. There were 348 projects, with budgets amounting to 6,399 million baht (US$182 million).

The top five countries/ regions spending the highest amounts on film production in the Kingdom are as follows:

The U.S.A. had 35 projects, spending 3,845.52 million baht; Singapore, 37 projects, 452.85 million baht; Hong Kong, 12 projects, 436.50 million baht; India, 61 projects, 281.19 million baht; Japan, 32 projects 245.08 million baht.







The top five popular film locations in Thailand are as follows:

Bangkok (shot mostly in studios, streets, and markets); Phuket (islands, beaches, the old town); Samut Prakan (studios, airport, ancient city); Chiang Mai (temples, art streets, elephant camps); Phang Nga (islands, beaches, national park).

Foreign film producers have continued to choose Thailand as a favored shooting location because of its attractiveness in term of diverse geographical characteristics, historical sites, natural beauty, and local cultures, as well as the incentive measures (such as a cash rebate up to 20%). More information can be found at https://tfo.dot.go.th/. (PRD)

































