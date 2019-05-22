Thailand remains least miserable economy – Bloomberg

Bangkok – United States news agency Bloomberg has again ranked Thailand as the least miserable country on its World’s Most Miserable Economy index.

Other less miserable counties, i.e. those with the lowest scores on this index, are Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Israel,and South Korea. Meanwhile, the country with the most miserable economy according to Bloomberg is Venezuela.

The World’s Most Miserable Economy index is calculated based on the inflation and unemployment rates. The index released this year is based on forecasts by economists, while last year scores are based on actual data.