Thailand receives 2 million capsules of world’s first oral medication for Covid-19 treatment

By Pattaya Mail
0
299
The director-general of the Department of Medical Services Somsak Akksilp received the oral antiviral drug from MSD (Thailand) Ltd, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.

The Department of Medical Services received two million capsules of Molnupiravir, the world’s first oral medication for the treatment of Covid-19.

The director-general of the Department of Medical Services Somsak Akksilp received the oral antiviral drug from MSD (Thailand) Ltd, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.

The department will hand over the Covid-19 drug to Zuellig Pharma Co Ltd, for distribution to hospitals next week.

Initially, one-third of the oral antiviral drug will be sent to hospitals and will be mainly used to treat the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. (TNA)

The department will hand over the Covid-19 drug to Zuellig Pharma Co Ltd, for distribution to hospitals next week.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR