Thailand provides financial aids for disabled amid current outbreak

The Committee for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has launched new measures to help the disabled deal with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said those who have taken loans from the committee will be granted a debt moratorium until 31 March next year. The fund will also provide emergency, interest-free loans of up to 10,000 baht per person. No guarantors will be required for these loans.







She said applications will be accepted until 30 September and the loan consideration process will take no more than two months from the application date.

The committee has also called on the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider administering vaccines to disabled persons who do not meet conditions set by the government.







COVID-19 jabs are currently only being provided for people over the age of 60 and those with chronic conditions, while some 800,000 disabled persons do not fit these profiles. (NNT)























