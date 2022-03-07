Thailand promotes robotics and automation investments in Eastern Economic Corridor

The Board of Investment (BOI) has indicated that nearly 10,000 factories will qualify this year for its investment assistance on robotics and automation in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Robotics is one of the 12 S-Curve industries targeted by the Thai government for investment and promotion.

The BOI said investment trends in S-Curve industries are on the rise this year, especially for robotics. It also reiterated that the government and private businesses have been collaborating to elevate the industrial sector.



The administration’s Industry 4.0 campaign has been a prime example of this effort. Industry 4.0 conceptualizes rapid changes to technology, industries, and societal patterns and processes in the 21st century due to increasing interconnectivity and smart automation. The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has also been encouraging its members to integrate technology in order to streamline production, as well as improve the industrial sector in general.







The BOI and its alliance will later this year hold the Subcon Thailand EEC event and the first Maintenance, Industrial Robotic, and Automation Event (MIRA) from August 24 to 26. The two events aim to connect local suppliers of machinery parts with EEC clients and match at least 400 business pairs.

There will also be panel discussions on leveraging technology to enhance production lines and cooperative efforts to drive innovation. (NNT)


































