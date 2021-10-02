Thailand promotes 7-day stay for sandbox tourists from any country in the world

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to advise that under new quarantine regulations approved by the Royal Thai Government, fully vaccinated foreign tourists visiting Phuket, Surat Thani, Phang-Nga, and Krabi via the relevant sandbox programmes can now stay for only seven days before being able to move on to other parts of Thailand.







As of today (1 October, 2021), the quarantine time for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Thailand, including the pilot reopening destinations through the Alternative Quarantine (AQ) system, will be reduced from 14 to seven days.



The reduced quarantine time applies to those visiting under the “Sandbox” programme to Phuket, Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak and Ko Yao), and Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai and Railay Beach).







It also means that fully vaccinated tourists can now travel straight to the designated areas of Phang-Nga and Krabi upon landing in Phuket, and stay there for seven days.

In addition, from today (1 October 2021) onwards, Thailand has lifted the listing of countries per the level of COVID-19 transmission risks for Sandbox tourists. This means Thailand is now welcoming travellers from any country in the world to the ‘Sandbox’ programme.







More details on the situation under the reduced mandatory stay of seven days will be made available as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, please visit https://www.tatnews.org/2021/09/thailand-reduces-quarantine-period-for-international-arrivals-from-1-october-2021/ for details of travel requirements under the seven-day quarantine for fully vaccinated foreign tourists, as well as requirements for non-vaccinated or partially-vaccinated tourists under the 10-day quarantine for arrivals by air and 14-day quarantine for arrivals by land.



























