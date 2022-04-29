‘Thailand Privilege Card’ members savor an evening of fine-dining cuisine with famous Thai chef

Thailand Privilege Card (TPC) cardholders were treated to a delightful evening of fine-dining Thai cuisine at The Aspen Tree at The Forestias in Bangkok, thanks to the Thailand Privilege Card (TPC) Co., Ltd. and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC).



Entitled ‘Thai Fine-dining with Chef Vichit Mukura’, the exclusive private dining experience was arranged as a privileged offer to senior Thailand Elite Card Members, for them to meet and mingle, while enjoying delectable Thai dishes and learning some Thai culture via the names of each dish.







The dishes were meticulously created and prepared with top quality and chemical-free ingredients by Michelin-starred Chef Vichit, whose culinary skills are admired by patrons far and wide at the famous Thai restaurant in Bangkok, Royal OSHA. (TAT)







































