Thailand prepares for possible influx of refugees escaping violence

The Foreign Ministry is urging Myanmar’s government to hold talks with political dissidents to end the conflict as Thailand prepares for a possible influx of refugees escaping violence there.



Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said Thai authorities on the border were assessing the situation in Myanmar to make sure things don’t get out of hand, adding that some have already arrived.







He said the ministry hope that peace will be restored soon or at least an avenue for dialogue should be kept open. As long as there is still the possibility of talks, they might find common ground.







Mr Don said if so, that would benefit neighboring countries in ASEAN. Thailand is keeping a close watch. (NNT)













