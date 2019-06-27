Thailand prepares for heavy rain nationwide

NNT
Thailand is bracing itself for more rain this week, with heavy falls expected in northern, northeastern, central, eastern and southern areas.

People in flood-prone areas are advised to beware of flash floods and the government has instructed all irrigation projects to closely monitor the water situation, inspect irrigation systems, eliminate weeds to prevent them from obstructing waterways, manage water in reservoirs to meet the appropriate criteria and dispatch officials to flood risk areas throughout the country.