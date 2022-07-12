Thailand prepares extra buses for this week long holiday

State-run Transport Co prepares more inter-provincial buses as it expects at least 300,000 passengers during long holidays this week.

Sorapong Paitoonpong, deputy permanent secretary for transport and chairman of Transport Co, said that for the long holidays which would include AsarnhaBucha Day on July 13 and Buddhist Lent Day on July 14, Transport Co would operate 800 trips of buses and 3,000 trips of vans for its daily inter-provincial transport services.







He expected at least 60,000 inter-provincial passengers a day or totally at least 300,000 passengers during the five-day-long holidays from July 13 to 17. The state enterprise prepared 200 extra buses for the period, Mr Sorapong said.



Regarding the government’s permission for Transport Co to deliver cargoes and parcels in addition to its passenger services, Mr Sorapong said that Transport Co had waited for the green light for as long as 63 years and it had a competitive edge because of its bus terminals nationwide.

He expected the state enterprise to continuously increase its revenue from now on. It should generate about 210 million baht in revenue this year, Mr Sorapong said. (TNA)

































