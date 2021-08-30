Thailand ‘post-lockdown’ maximizes use of rapid test at eateries and business premises

The cabinet on Monday discussed measures related to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s decision to ease lockdown measures in 29 dark-red provinces as new COVID-19 cases were declining.

Chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the cabinet through its video conference considered COVID-19 surveillance measures including the procurement of antigen test kits for the reopening of eateries and business premises. CCSA wanted staff of reopened eateries and other business premises to conduct antigen tests weekly to control COVID-19.







CCSA reported 15,972 new COVID-19 cases and 256 new fatalities over the past 24 hours. During the same period, 17,281 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, 5,058 patients were seriously ill and 1,062 patients were dependent on ventilators.

Domestic airlines announced to resume services as CCSA eased lockdown measures and permitted public transport services under strict disease controls from Sept 1 onwards. (TNA)



























