Thailand Post issues ASEAN stamp collection

Bangkok – The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) has joined hands with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand to create the “Pride of ASEAN” stamp collection, depicting the cultures and lifestyles of all 10 ASEAN member states across 20 stamps.

The collection consists for 20 stamps worth three baht each displaying the pride, architecture, lifestyles and traditions of the ASEAN member nations. Each nation was granted two stamps in the collection, with pictures of national flags, English names and the official symbol of Thailand’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

The stamps will be available as souvenirs during the 34th ASEAN Summit this June 20 to 23 as well as at the “Removing the Mask of ASEAN” exhibition being held at the Samsen Nai Philatelic Museum from now until December 31 this year. Stamp sheets will cost 120 baht each.

Thailand Post also created the “ASEAN Chair” stamp collection to supplement the main offering. The collection features AR technology for added information and will be given out during the ASEAN Summit as souvenirs to the ASEAN leaders.

Those interested the stamps can call 0 2831 3722 and 0 2271 2439, search Thai Stamp Museum on Facebook or add the LINE account @stampinlove