Thailand plans to vaccinate over 50 million people including children and foreigners to fully reopen economy

According to the government, Thailand is purchasing a total of 140 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year, to achieve its target of vaccinating 50 million citizens.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson of Thailand’s Center for Economic Situation Administration, has reported that Thailand’s Covid-19 situation has been showing better signs. Daily recoveries have been around 20000 for over 20 days in a row. Daily new cases have also been fewer than daily recoveries.







According to the statistics, even though daily cases are still high, the trend has started to decline.

To achieve the target of vaccinating 50 million people in order to create herd immunity by the end of this year, the government aims to have purchased 140 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2021 and to be distributing them to all areas covering people of all ages including foreigners.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Public Health to procure Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 12-18 years who need to go back to school as soon as possible. In addition to schools reopening, schools where the majority of students and all teachers have been vaccinated will be pilot schools for the “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” program, to see if going back to school is safe enough and does not create a new cluster. (NNT)



























