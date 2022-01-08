Thailand permits eateries in 8 blue provinces to serve alcoholic drinks

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration declared 69 provinces orange zones and maintained eight provinces as blue zones where eateries can open for alcohol consumption until 9pm.

CCSA spokesman TaweesilpVisanuyothin said the country entered its fifth wave of COVID-19 and CCSA declared 69 provinces orange (control) zones, up from 39 provinces earlier defined as orange zones.







There will not be a yellow (close-surveillance) zone, compared with 30 yellow-coded provinces previously.

CCSA spokesman said the CCSA also resolved to step up public health controls in 69 other provinces. These include a ban on alcoholic drinks at restaurants. Additionally, the closure of night entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and karaoke parlors, has also been extended until further notice.



Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, PathumThani, Phangnga, Phuket and parts of 18 other provinces will remain as blue (tourism) zones.

Chonburi will continue to be a blue zone although it reported 1,342 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 7.

In blue zones, eateries that have certification of SHA Plus or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus only are allowed to open for alcohol consumption until 9pm.

The adjusted zoning and measures will take effect on Jan 9. Besides, CCSA extended its work-from-home policy until Jan 31. (TNA)



























