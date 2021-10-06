Thailand Pavilion one of top attractions at Dubai’s World Expo

Thailand Pavilion at Dubai’s World Expo is one of the top destinations among visitors, having welcomed a large number of people since it was first launched last Friday.

The World Expo kicked off on 1 October with the participation of 192 countries around the globe. The world’s biggest fair runs until March 31 next year. Participating countries select one of three concepts to showcase their potential – mobility, opportunity or sustainability.







According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), the main organization dealing with Thailand’s showcase event, of the 25 million visitors due to visit the expo, 10-15% are expected to stop by the Thailand Pavilion. Consequently, they are likely to visit Thailand sometime in the future.







The opening ceremony was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, along with Ajarin Pattanapanchai, permanent secretary for the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, and Waravuth Pouapinya, Thai ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. (NNT)































