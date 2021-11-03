‘Thailand Pass’ rolled out to streamline international arrivals

The new travel document submission system known as ‘Thailand Pass’ now being rolled out is helping to better facilitate international arrivals. This online-based system will be replacing the Certificate of Entry from next week.

Mr. Anucha Nakasai, the Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, today inspected the processing of international arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport.







Introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to better and quicker process international visitors, Thailand Pass replaces the Certificate of Entry visitors were required to apply at a Thai Embassy or consulate in their country of origin.

The new online-based system allows visitors to upload their required documents with step-by-step explanations to obtain their QR-code equipped pass, which they need to present when entering Thailand.



Mr. Anucha said this new system comes with safeguard measures including data encryption to protect personal information, in accordance with international standards.

He said some issues have been noticed at the early stage of the rollout, but they have already been addressed.

So far, around 10,000 Thailand Pass applications have been submitted, with the entry pass having already been issued for some 4,000 travelers.







Travelers with a valid Certificate of Entry will be able to enter the kingdom during this period. However, the Thailand Pass system will entirely replace the Certificate of Entry in the next 7 days.

Applicable to both Thai and foreign nationals, Thailand Pass is a document required for all international air arrivals. (NNT)




























