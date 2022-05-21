‘Thailand Pass’ registration eased for international arrivals; alcohol at pubs, bars till midnight

Thailand’s Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday approved the simplified Thailand Pass registration and entry rules for international arrivals, effective 1 June 2022.

Foreign nationals are still required to apply for a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/), but will only need to provide passport details, vaccination, and an US$10,000 health insurance policy. The system will then automatically issue a Thailand Pass QR code for the applicants. Meanwhile, Thais will no longer be required to apply for a Thailand Pass.



Upon arriving in Thailand, vaccinated travellers must undergo entry screening, and will then be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travellers who are able to upload proof of a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system will also be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.







The CCSA also approved further easing of nationwide COVID-19 controls with three colour-coded zones: The Pilot Tourist Areas or blue zones, the Surveillance or green zone, and the Areas under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone.

Night-time entertainment venues; such as, pubs, bars and karaoke lounges in the green and blue zones (including Bangkok, Pattaya) will be allowed to resume operation; the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises up till 24.00 Hrs. However, all venues are told to strictly adhere to the prevention guidelines.



The CCSA also lifted the quarantine requirement for the high-risk contact.

TAT Newsroom will be providing updates in detail via www.tatnews.org once the official directives have been announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.

































