Thailand on track to declare COVID-19 endemic

The Thai government is on track to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease. Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said the nation is capable of achieving such a goal, despite concerns over new variants expressed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

At the annual meeting of the Private Hospital Association, the deputy health minister said the numbers of COVID infections and deaths are now stable, as the Omicron variant causes less severe symptoms than other strains.



The WHO has yet to designate COVID-19 as endemic due to concerns over new variants. Satit noted, however, that capable countries can make such decisions when they are ready, especially Thailand which has been praised as a role model for COVID control.

Thailand aims to declare COVID-19 endemic in July.

Satit added that the persisting issue for Thailand at the moment is the handling of home-use test kits, which should be disposed of more properly.(NNT)

































