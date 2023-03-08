Thailand on the right track in laying foundation for new industries into the future

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported by Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) on an increase of investment in the target industries during the past 3 years (2020-2022).

Applications for investment received from global corporations in the target industries, especially next-generation automotive, smart electronics, digital, BCG, and creative industry during the past 3 years accounted for 2,687 projects, worth over 600 billion Baht, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed.







She added that the Prime Minister was pleased with an increase in the inward foreign direct investment, which is a testimony of global confidence over Thailand’s potentials, Thai people, and the Government’s policies. He commended Team Thailand of all concerned agencies for their hard work in attracting foreign investments amidst fierce competition with other countries. The Prime Minister is confident that the Government is now on the right track in laying foundation for the country’s new industries into the future.







According to the government’s website, detail of the investment applications for the 2,687 projects are as follows: 1) EV & parts, and charging stations: 46 projects, worth 78,115 million Baht; 2) digital industry: 420 projects, worth 64,481 million Baht; 3) smart electronics: 92 projects, worth 113,990 million Baht; 4) BCG industries: 1,911 projects, worth 305,170 million Baht; and 5) creative industry: 218 projects, worth 53,104 million Baht. (TNA)





















