Thailand offers EEC as hub connecting ASEAN with Hong Kong and China

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has revealed that the country offered to become a hub connecting ASEAN countries with Hong Kong and China at the 6th Belt and Road Summit held via teleconference on September 1st and 2nd.







Vice Commerce Minister Dr. Sansern Samalapa said Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) can serve as a link for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as well as become a strategic hub for CLMVT (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand) and ASEAN countries.



He said seamless links in both infrastructure and digital technology along the BRI will lead to mutual economic benefits and attract investment in EEC’s target industries, such as automotive, aviation and logistics.







Dr. Sansern said this cooperation will also be economically beneficial for Thailand, especially after the completion of BRI projects like the Thai-Laos-China high-speed railway. This railway will reduce the cost of transport for both goods and people and help regional economies recover quickly from the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, China’s foreign trade and investment policies will allow Thai businesses greater access to the mainland’s huge market. (NNT)



























