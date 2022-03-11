Thailand needs new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainian tourists

Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, Thailand’s ambassador to Russia, has said that Thailand needs to form new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainian tourists.

Currently, there are about 6,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Thailand who cannot return home due to the ongoing Black Sea conflict.



Mastercard and Visa earlier this week suspended services in Russia and cards issued in Russia including those being used abroad. The government is currently mulling over the use of cryptocurrencies as an alternative to traditional payments.

He stated that countries competing with Thailand for tourism, such as Turkey, Egypt, and Dubai, had altered their marketing strategies to lure Russian visitors throughout the crisis.







Thailand, the ambassador believes, should develop value-added items to diversify its tourism offerings.

In December, Russians were the largest group of tourists in Phuket. That month, about 17,000 of them came to the Island. They were a significant part of tourism since the pre-Covid times. However, as of Monday, Phuket had only about 2,700 tourists from Russia. (NNT)

































