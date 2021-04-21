Thailand may take legal action against patients who refused to be transferred to field hospitals

The Public Health Ministry is considering taking legal action against a number of COVID-19 patients who refused to be transferred to field hospitals for treatment.







Deputy public health minister Sathit Pitutecha said every COVID-19 patient must be taken care of by medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health at a ministry medical facility, otherwise they violate the communicable disease law.



He explained that it was difficult to predict the severity of symptoms among those who contract COVID-19. Symptoms could get worse at any time making the risk greater for them if they are not closely monitored by ministry medical personnel. (NNT)











