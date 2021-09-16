Thailand may not face severe flooding this year

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha assured there was no concern about flooding this year, unlike what had happened in 2011.

Gen Prayut wrote on his Facebook account Prayut Chan-o-cha that on Wednesday (Sept 15) he visited the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat province to see water flows from the North and he learned that two previous storms caused floods in some areas only and water levels remained stable in general.







Flood situations this year were not as severe as that in 2011. However, concerned officials were ready to help people in flood-prone areas, he wrote.

Praphit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said it was reducing the discharge rate at the Chao Phraya dam and flood levels would subside in low-lying areas in Sena and Phak Hai districts of Ayutthaya. The department was distributing machines and instruments to drain floodwater in all affected areas, he said. (TNA)



























