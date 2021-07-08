Thailand may enter 14-day stay-home period, not a lockdown

The Public Health Ministry proposed the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration immediately limit inter-provincial travel and close some places in at-risk areas and buffer zones as new COVID-19 fatalities and cases broke records.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said the proposed measures were planned to take effect for 14 days which covered the incubation period of COVID-19.







The measures would not be a lockdown. People’s movements out of their residences would be limited and they would be prohibited from traveling between provinces unless such trips were necessary, for example, for appointments with doctors or for vaccination, he said.

Places should be closed except for necessary ones including markets and supermarkets. However, CCSA would make a final decision on the proposed measures, Dr Kiatiphum said.



He added that rapid antigen tests would be increasingly applied at hospitals to speed up COVID-19 tests. If such tests returned positive, RT-PCR tests would follow, he said.

Dr Kiatiphum advised general people to seriously protect themselves from infection by wearing face masks, washing hands and eating separately from family members and colleagues. (TNA)




















