Thailand may ease some restrictions next month after seeing signs of recovery number in patients

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said some COVID-19 restrictions may be eased next month, if the current lockdown measures prove to be effective in slowing the rate of infections.

He said on his Facebook Page that, despite daily new cases still being more than 20,000, there are positive signs that the infection rate is slowing. On several days recently, the number of patients who recovered exceeded the number of new infections.







Gen Prayut said, as a result, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) medical team agreed that everyone should increase precautions, by following “universal prevention’’ guidelines against COVID-19, regardless of whether they are in at-risk groups or are already vaccinated, adding that a more efficient lockdown will help reduce new cases and COVID-19 deaths. (NNT)























