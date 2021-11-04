Thailand makes its role of fighting climate change clear to world community at COP26, Glasgow

Thailand’s prime minister’s participation at the COP26 climate conference has enabled Thailand to solidify its role in fighting climate change on the global stage and created awareness within the global community of Thailand’s capacity to cut emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has successfully presented Thailand’s intention to achieve carbon neutrality within 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065, at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.







Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that at the COP26 leaders’ summit, the prime minister reiterated Thailand’s commitment to work with the global community to respond to climate change.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government was the host of COP26, expressed admiration for Thailand’s determination to address climate change and thanked the Thai prime minister for attending the conference.

Britain’s Prince Charles offered his greetings to Gen. Prayut and recounted the UK’s long-time relations with Thailand. He also asked about Thailand’s Covid situation.

Gen. Prayut also spoke to US President Joe Biden to inquire about the Covid situation in the United States and to invite the president to the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand.

Mr. Thanakorn said the prime minister and his entourage have departed the UK and were to arrive in Thailand this evening (3 Nov), concluding Gen. Prayut’s first overseas trip in 2 years. (NNT)







































