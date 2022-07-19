Thailand makes birth control common for women under 20 to reduce unwanted pregnancies

Health authorities have been promoting birth control and contraception amid concerns over unwanted pregnancies among young people.

The Department of Health, in cooperation with the National Health Security Office (NHSO), has been developing plans to prevent unwanted teenage pregnancies and protect their access to birth control.







According to Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the health department, Thai women under the age of 20 can visit any NHSO clinic to receive an intrauterine device or temporary contraceptive implant if they experience a miscarriage or require birth control.



Dr Suwannachai noted that the implant is highly effective and works by releasing a hormone that helps inhibit ovulation while preventing sperm from reaching the egg. The implant lasts 3-5 years and allows the resumption of female fertility immediately after its removal. (NNT)

































