Thailand lost contemporary music guru Bruce Gaston who passes away at the age of 74

American musician Bruce Gaston who founded the Fong Naam band died of liver cancer at the age of 74.

The American music guru who introduced a new chapter of Thai contemporary music was born in 1947 and graduated in music theory and composition and philosophy. He played various western musical instruments and moved to Thailand when he was 22 years old







In Thailand he learned to play many Thai musical instruments with Thai musician and national artist Boonyong Ketkhong and both founded the Fong Naam band in 1979.



Gaston earned praise from the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture of the Ministry of Culture and was the only foreigner who won the Silpathorn Award presented to him in 2009.







Gaston wrote a large number of excellent songs which included Chao Praya Concerto in 1982 to celebrate the bicentennial of Bangkok. The song features Thai classical music and applied Buddhism. (TNA)







































































