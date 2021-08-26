Thailand looks to ease some lockdown restrictions as number of daily new cases shows substantial dip

A subcommittee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet today to review the pandemic situation and consider a proposal to ease some lockdown restrictions.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said the move was prompted by the ongoing fall in new infections across the country. On Wednesday, Thailand logged 18,417 new cases after the number exceeded 20,000 every day last week.







She said 21,186 recovered patients were discharged yesterday and, as the number of daily recoveries is exceeding new infections, there are plenty of beds to accommodate those with moderate to severe symptoms.



Dr. Apisamai added that the government is working to administer about 15 million doses of vaccines per month, up from the original target of 10 million. This month, the government is procuring 6.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, 5.8 million doses from AstraZeneca, 1.5 million doses from Pfizer and a million doses from Sinopharm. The government will procure 15 million doses in September and 17 million doses in October. (NNT)



























