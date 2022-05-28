Thailand long-term resident (LTR) visafee to be halved to 50,000 baht

Thailand’s cabinet has decided to reduce the long-term resident (LTR) visa fee to 50,000 baht, allowing non-Thais to stay in Thailand for up to 10 years. This will include the applicant and up to four family members.

The aim is to persuade foreigners with high economic status or who have knowledge and expertise to stay or work in Thailand longer, in order to boost the country’s economy and investment prospects.



Individuals who may apply for the visa include the following:

High-net-worth global citizens; Foreign retirees; Those aspiring to work in Thailand; Those with special skills.

The adjustments will come into effect 90 days after they are officially announced in the Royal Gazette. (PRD)


































