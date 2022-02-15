Thailand launches public-private paper recycling project to make cardboard furniture for donation

The Bio-Circular-Green Model mandates effective use of biological resources, re-using materials within a circular economy, and propagating a green economy to reduce impacts on the planet. A paper recycling project was launched yesterday (14 Feb) by the industry ministry and SCG Packaging to further drive the BCG Model.







The Ministry of Industry and 7 organizations under its jurisdiction have joined with SCG Packaging Plc. to take in 8,000 kilograms of used paper. The paper will be recycled and processed into a range of products that will be donated for public benefit. Some of the products are beds, students’ desks and canteen tables made of cardboard.

The project was also initiated to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Ministry of Industry.



Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary Kobchai Sungsitthisawad said the initiative adheres to the Bio-Circular-Green model as it reduces paper use and promotes recycling. SCG Packaging is joining this attempt to leverage the circular economy by making use of its packaging and recycling know-how. The project’s paper waste sorting activities will enable precise paper amounts to be calculated and put into storage. An efficient recycling process will then turn the paper waste into environmentally-friendly products. (NNT)



























