Thailand launches ‘LINE ALERT’ account for disaster situation and useful info

Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the Thai Meteorological Department, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Ministry of Interior’s Disaster Mitigation and Prevention Department have signed an MOU with LINE Company (Thailand) Co., Ltd. on ‘LINE ALERT’ service cooperation to launch an official LINE account for disaster alert and prompt dissemination of useful information, e.g., hotlines, information on nearby hospitals, and preventive measures. This is in accordance with Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha’s policy to apply technologies in enhancing the nation’s disaster management efficiency.

Those who are interested may add LINE id. ‘@linealert’ to receive updates and useful information related to disaster situation. (PRD)

































