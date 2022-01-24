Thailand launches ‘Blue Zone’ destinations, adjusts COVID-19 curbs nationwide from Jan 24

Update on the latest announcement by the Royal Thai Government that maintained the designation of 8 “Blue Zone” provinces and 18 provinces with ‘Blue Zone” districts, while re-designating 25 provinces as Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone and continued existing measures in 44 provinces as Controlled Areas or orange zone, effective from 24 January, 2022.







Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 21 January, 2022, the announcement continued to place emphasis on strengthening the country’s public health system, while ensuring stringent health and safety standards; such as, SHA Plus and Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus. For international travellers planning to travel Thailand during this time, please visit https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/ for more information on the three main entry schemes.



COVID-19 curbs in ‘Blue Zone’ destinations relaxed

Nearly all businesses and activities in the Blue Zone provinces/districts can resume “New Normal” operations. These include all restaurants and eateries, shopping venues, convenience stores, markets, cinemas and theatres, sports venues, hair salons and barbershops, massage and spa shops, beauty and aesthetic clinics, and tattoo shops. Meetings, events, and fairs can be also held normally with no limitation on the number of attendees.







From 24 January, 2022, restaurants and eateries in the Blue Zone destinations that have received the SHA Plus certification (Ministry of Tourism and Sports) or the Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus standard (Ministry of Public Health) will be allowed to serve dine-in customers alcoholic beverages up until 23.00 Hrs.

However, all types of entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops nationwide are to remain closed until further notice.

8 “Blue Zone” Provinces + 18 Provinces with ‘Blue Zone” Districts

Central Region: Bangkok, and Ayutthaya (Mueang district only), Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi (Cha-am district only), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Mueang, Hua Hin, and Nong Kae districts only), and Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport only).

Eastern Region: Chanthaburi (only for Mueang and Tha Mai districts), Chon Buri, Rayong (Ko Samet only), and Trat (Ko Chang and Ko Kut districts only).







Northeastern Region: Buri Ram (Mueang district only), Khon Kaen (Mueang, Khao Suan Kwang, Poei Noi, Phon, Phu Wiang, Wiang Kao, and Ubolratana districts only), Loei (Chiang Khan district only), Nakhon Ratchasima (Mueang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Chok Chai, Pak Chong, Phimai, Sikhio, and Wang Nam Khiao districts), Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts only), Surin (Mueang and Tha Tum districts only), and Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Prachaksilpakhom, and Nong Han districts only).

Northern Region: Chiang Mai (Mueang, Chom Thong, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng districts only), and Chiang Rai (Mueang, Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Sai, Phan, Thoeng, Wiang Kaen, and Wiang Pa Pao districts only).





Southern Region: Krabi, Phang-Nga, Phuket, Ranong (Ko Phayam only), and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao only).

Re-designated 25 provinces Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone

Nearly all businesses and activities in the yellow zone provinces can also resume “New Normal” operations. Meetings, events, and fairs can be also held with the number of attendees capped at 1,000. Sports events can be held with the number of attendees limited at 75% of seating capacity.

25 Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or orange zone provinces

Central Region: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri.



Northeastern Region: Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Loei*, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai*, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Sakhon Nakhon.

Northern Region: Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit.

Southern Region: Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala.

Maintained COVID-19 curbs in Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Malls, markets, convenience stores, and cinemas can resume “New Normal” operations in a COVID-free setting.







Restaurants and eateries in the orange zone provinces can resume normal opening hours, but will not be allowed to serve dine-in customers alcoholic beverages. This measure applies to all restaurants and eateries, both standalone and those situated in shopping malls, department stores, community malls, and similar venues.

Amusement parks and water parks within shopping malls, department stores, community malls, and similar venues must remain closed.

Meetings and events in hotels, trade centres, convention halls, and similar venues can be organised for less than 1,000 attendees, and under stringent disease prevention and control guidelines.







Meanwhile, provinces in the orange zone can arrange more engaging activities; such as, sports tournaments, food fairs, and the like for no more than 1,000 attendees.

Beauty and aesthetic clinics, hair salons and barbershops, tattoo shops, massage and spa shops, and Thai traditional massage shops can open until 24.00 Hrs.

Public parks, sports fields, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor and indoor gyms and fitness centres can open normally. Sports tournaments can be held, but the number of attendees must be capped at 50% of the capacity for indoor venues and 75% for outdoor venues.







44 Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Central Region: Ayutthaya*, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi*, Prachuap Khiri Khan*, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan*, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Saraburi.

Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi*, Prachin Buri, Rayong*, Trat*, and Sa Kaeo.

Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram*, Kalasin, Khon Kaen*, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima*, Roi Et, Si Sa Ket, Surin*, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani*, and Yasothon.





Northern Region: Chiang Mai*, Chiang Rai*, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, and Tak.

Southern Region: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong*, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani*, and Trang.

*Except for areas designated as “Blue Zone” pilot tourist destinations. (TAT)



























