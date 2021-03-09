Thailand kicks off ‘vaccine passports’ and will reduce quarantine for arrivals to 7-10 days

The National Committee on Communicable Diseases has approved the use of vaccine passports in Thailand, and the Public Health Ministry will ask the government to consider reducing the length of mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers from 14 days to 7-10 days.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said if approved, shorter quarantine requirements will apply to travelers who fall into the following three categories, starting in April.

The first are non-Thai citizens who were vaccinated against Covid-19 between 14 days to three months before their arrival in Thailand and have tested negative for the disease.

The second are Thai returnees who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 between 14-days to three months before their arrival in Thailand, while the third are non-Thai citizens who have not been vaccinated but possess Covid-19-free certificates.

However, travelers from South Africa, where a highly contagious coronavirus variant is rife, will still have to undergo the full 14-day quarantine. (NNT)













