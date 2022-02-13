Thailand keeps COVID restrictions unchanged despite lower number of critical patients and deaths

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has resolved to keep existing disease control measures unchanged for the time being. The prime minister is meanwhile urging people to maintain precautions against COVID-19 despite the lower number of critical patients and deaths.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said infection numbers are rising despite there being fewer severe cases. The public is therefore urged to continue taking precautions and following disease prevention guidelines. The premier assured healthcare facilities have enough capacity to accommodate patients. He also noted that the government has been addressing pressing issues with budgetary and time limitations to consider.



CCSA Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA meeting on Friday (11 Feb) resolved to keep disease control measures unchanged. People in the Blue Zone tourism pilot areas, where infection numbers have been climbing, are urged to strictly observe health measures in order to curb transmissions.







Dr Taweesilp noted that more children are contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant during this wave of outbreaks compared to the previous Delta variant. Authorities are therefore encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

The CCSA meeting also endorsed the issuance of antigen test kit (ATK) services that are more accessible and economical for the public. The spokesperson said up to 56,000 ATKs are expected to sell daily from March 1 onward. The price per kit is projected to drop to 55 baht by then, from 80 baht currently.(NNT)



























